Buhari Leaves for UK on Medical Vacation

*Osinbajo takes over as president

By Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday left for the United Kingdom on a short leave for medicals.

The president had earlier on Thursday sent a letter to the Senate informing it of his intention to proceed on vacation for 10 working days with effect from Monday, January 23, 2017 .

The president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, who announced this in a statement, said the short leave was part of his annual vacation.

He said the president would resume work on February 6, 2017 .

Adesina said: “During the vacation, the president will also undergo routine medical check-ups.

“In line with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the president of the Senate, and Speaker, House of Representatives have been duly communicated.