Boko Haram: Army Offers N.5m Reward for Information on Suicide Bombers

Postpones recruitment exercise

Paul Obi in Abuja

Following the increasing cases of bombings by Boko Haram terrorists in the Northeast, the Nigerian Army yesterday offered to reward any informant with the sum of N500,000 with information that will lead to the arrest of any suicide bomber.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Sani Usman, said: “The spate of suicide bombings in the Northeast and in particular, Maiduguri and Madagali metropolis, is assuming a disturbing proportion.

“Consequently, the Nigerian army is offering a reward of N500,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of a suicide bomber, the guide to the suicide bomber, or discovery of the transit house or factory of the suicide bombers.”

Usman explained: “The offer by the Nigerian army is to further encourage law abiding citizens to actively join the war against terrorists and our collective security.

The following numbers are available for immediate response: Theatre Commander, Operations Lafiya Dole, Maiduguri- 09064823221, General Officer Commanding 7 Division Maiduguri- 09078599985, Commander, 7 Division Garrison Maiduguri-08022375305, Commander, 28 Brigade, Mubi-08065504576, Commander, 26 Brigade, Gwoza-+234 809 721 1700 (WhatsApp), Director, Army Public Relations, Abuja-07080217992, Commander, 7 Division Military Intelligence Brigade Maiduguri-09021668444.”

He added that the army “would like to reassure the people that all information received would be treated with utmost confidentiality and acted upon with despatch.

“While we appreciate the cooperation of the members of the public so far, there is the need to be more vigilant and security conscious to save lives and apprehend Boko Haram terrorists and their sponsors.

“Once again, we call on all law abiding citizens to provide useful information to security agencies towards a quicker apprehension of remnants of terrorists still bent on unleashing mayhem on Nigerians,” Usman stated.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian army said it has postponed the forthcoming recruitment exercise slated this weekend.

A statement signed by Col. Aliyu Yusuf, informed “members of the public particularly applicants of 76 Regular Recruits Intake whose names are published in the Nigerian Army Recruitment website that the zonal screening exercise earlier scheduled to hold from January 22 to February 3, 2017, has been postponed.

“The exercise is now to hold from February 5 to 17, 2017, at various zonal centres earlier communicated.

“Applicants are to please report to their various zonal centres for the screening exercise accordingly.”