Robbery: Court Sentences Man to Death By Hanging

James Sowole in Akure

For his involvement in armed robbery, an Akure High Court has sentenced a man, Femi Aseye, to death by hanging.

The convict was found guilty of robbing one Adegoke Adeniran and Rasheed Abiola of their possessions which included blackberry phone, Techno phone, and a wrist watch at Akungba Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state in August 2012.

During the trial, the accused person was also alleged to have assaulted a witness, Abiola, who is also one of the complainants.

Abiola, who was also arrested by the security agents, some days later for involving in a riot, was remanded in the same cell where the Aseye was remanded in Olokuta Prison, Akure.

As the trial was ongoing, Abiola informed the court how he was ignored by the prison officials when he objected to being put in the same cell with Femi Aseye (defendant) whom he had testified against some days earlier.

He also told the court how Asaye and his cohorts in the cell were severely torturing him and he reported the matter to the prison officials but the official took no action on the matter.

To this end, some senior officials of the Olokuta Prison were summoned by the court but they denied the allegation, saying Abiola did not raise any objection concerning the cell in which he was remanded.

However, the prosecutor, Mr. John Olowokere, proved to the court that some prison officials involved in some unethical practices in a bid to pervert justice.

He told the court specifically that the Olokuta prison officials, Dr. Adetula who is the prison’s psychologist and Mrs. Florence Alukuluka, the defence counsel, Mr. Dele Kuboye and the accused person, Asaye made false affidavit that the complainant (Abiola and Adeniran) in favour of the accused person.

Following the prosecution’s ability to prove the case of armed robbery against the accused person beyond reasonable doubts, Justice Olanrewaju Akeredolu sentenced Aseye to death by hanging.

The judge also recommended the defence counsel, Kuboye and two prison officials, Adetula and Alukuluka for sanction by appropriate authorities for their involvement in the procurement of an affidavit purported to have emanated from the complaint, Rasheed Abiola that the latter had withdrawn from the matter.

The said false affidavit was said to have been masterminded and signed by Adetula’s office.