APC Lawmakers Stage Walk-out as Rivers Assembly Elects Minority Leader

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

A mild drama played out in the Rivers State House of Assembly tuesday as members elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) staged a walk-out when the assembly elected member representing Akuku-Toru constituency II, Hon. Benibo Frederick Anabraba (APC), as Minority Leader.

The member representing PHALGA I, and only female lawmaker, Hon Victoria Nyeche (APC), had nominated the lawmaker representing Eleme constituency, Hon Josiah Olu, for the position.

However, member representing Emohua constituency, Hon. Sam Ogeh (PDP), rose to nominate Anabraba, seconded by Hon. Edison Ehie (PDP), from Ahoada East II

Efforts by Nyeche to stop the move using Order 10 Rule 1 of the House Rules did not scale through as the Majority Leader of the assembly, Hon. Martins Amaewhule (PDP), also sighting the same order and as well, Order 5 Rule 1 and Order 6 Rule 1, which say at all times the Speaker shall interpret the Standing Order of the House, argued that the Order 10 Rule 1 did not specify who would nominate, rather, it only states that Minority and Deputy Minority Leaders must come from the opposition party.

Efforts by Olu to raise further order did not scale through as the Speaker, Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, said Order 10 Rule 1 is not ambiguous.

When a vote was put through, Anabraba polled 15 votes, against Olu, who polled eight votes.

Further calls by the Speaker for the nomination of Deputy Minority Leader did not get any response as the APC members present at the sitting all walked out.

In his comments, the Speaker, Ibani, who congratulated Anabraba on his emergence, reiterated that he would continue to be fair to all and uphold the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as earlier promised.

The Speaker stated that the order was couched in 1999 under the Speakership of the former governor, Chibuike Amaechi, and has not been amended since then.

Speaking with journalists shortly after adjournment, Anabraba said in exercising his functions as embedded in Sections 4, and 128 of the 1999 Constitution, he would do so in the interest of the state.

“Being a minority is not a heritage for punishment but tool to operate with other lawmakers to make good laws for the state,” he said.

He thanked his fellow contestant, Olu, as well, as those who voted for him for the confidence they had on him.

But in her reaction, Nyeche said the PDP lawmakers were laying the foundation for another crisis in the assembly.

“It is our right as minority lawmakers to choose our leader. The APC caucus met and chose Hon. Josiah Olu as our leader. What happened on the floor of the assembly today is a catalyst for crisis,” she said.

Olu also said the PDP lawmakers were usurping the privileges of the minority APC. “This is unacceptable and we will ensure that it does not stand,” he said.

Commenting on the incident, the state Publicity Secretary of APC, Mr. Chris Finebone, said: “What happened (yesterday) today in the state House of Assembly was an aberration which cannot stand. It is the prerogative of the minority party (APC) to present its officers in line with parliamentary convention.

“Whether the majority PDP members in the assembly like it or not, it shall be addressed accordingly I can assure you.”