Three Killed in Fresh Attack in Kaduna

An AK47-wielding herdsman on duty. This is the new normal in cattle grazing
By John Shiklam in Kaduna
In spite of the massive security presence in the southern part of Kaduna State, gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen on Tuesday invaded a market in Samaru Kataf in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the state, killing three people.
The gunmen, who were said to have arrived the market at about 6:00pm when the traders were leaving for their homes, opened fire on the people.
An eyewitness told THISDAY in a telephone interview that three people were killed on the spot while four others, who sustained injuries from gun shots, were rushed to nearby hospitals.

