Two Killed as Soldiers, Armed Gang Engage in Shootout in Bayelsa

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

A heavy shootout between soldiers and an armed gang has resulted in the death of two suspects in Bayelsa.

Operatives attached to the Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) in the Niger Delta reportedly killed the two persons suspected to be members of a gun-running gang during an exchange of gunfire.

Officials of OPDS, the special security outfit fighting militancy in the Niger Delta could not be reached for comment, but it was gathered that the incident happened at the waterfront of Polaku community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state.

The shootout was said have caused pandemonium in the area as people scampered for safety.

The gang was allegedly conveying a consignment containing materials suspected to be guns via a boat to Polaku from Igbedi community in neighbouring Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state when the confrontation took place.

Community sources confirmed the incident, stressing that one of the deceased was the boat driver called Mike.

He added that the identity of the other could not be ascertained as there was still serious apprehension in the area.

The source added that the boat driver could not have been a member of the gang as he was hired by the hoodlums to help carry them to Igbedi without the object of their mission disclosed to him.

He was said to have initially turned them down when they approached him but only agreed to ferry them to Igbedi after they promised to pay him handsomely.

It was when they were confronted at Polaku by the OPDS operatives who acted on a tip-off that the boat driver got to know the dangerous nature of the movement.

The troops however were said to have also arrested some suspects who are now in their custody.

Spokesman of the OPDS, Lt. Col, Olaolu Daudu, could not be reached for comment on the development at the time of going to press.