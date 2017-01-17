Two Herdsmen Remanded for Destruction of Farmlands in Ekiti

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrate Court momday ordered the incarceration of two persons, Momodu Rebo, 19, and Isiaka Idris, 22, in prison for allegedly destroying crops.

During yesterday’s proceeding, the police prosecutor, Samson Osobu, told the court that, the accused and others at large committed the offence on January 11 at Apoto farm settlement Eporo in Emure Ekiti.

The police officer said apart from damage to farmlands, that dangerous weapons were found in the possession of the accused persons.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of section 4 (1) of Prohibition of Cattle and other Ruminant Grazing in Ekiti State, Laws 2016 and punishable under section 11 of the Ekiti State Kidnap and Terrorism (Prohibition) Law 2015. Submitting further, the prosecutor averred that the accused on the said date, unlawfully allowed their cattle to graze on farmland not designated as ranches, but belonging to Akinwale Bisi, Agbelegbe Dare and Paul Salami, damaging their crop valued at N850,000.

He said the offence is punishable under section 2 of the Prohibition of cattle and other Ruminants Grazing in Ekiti State Law 2016.

He applied for a dated of adjournment to file their case and sent to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

The plea was not taken as their counsel, Mr. Ademola Okeya, sought a short date of adjournment pending the advice from DPP office.

Chief Magistrate Idowu Ayenimo consequently remanded the accused

persons in prison custody till the outcome of the advice from DPP.

He adjourned the case to January 27 for further hearing.