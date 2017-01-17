Police Intercept Two Trucks with 145 Children in Jos

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Plateau State Police Command monday said it had intercepted two trucks conveying 145 children from Bauchi and Jigawa States.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Terna Tyopev, revealed this in a statement.

Tyopev said the children, aged between four and eight years, “were to be shared to Plateau, Kaduna and Nasarawa States,” adding that “our investigation has revealed that these children, who are all male, were to be taken to places that even coordinators of the movement did not even know.”

He added that the police were liaising with the Plateau chapter of Jama’atu Nasril Islam and other critical stakeholders, to establish contact with the two state governments of Bauchi and Jigawa for the return of the children to their parents.

He promised that the police would unravel those behind the act and arrest and charge them to court to serve as a deterrent to others.

“This trend, if not checked, will cause embarrassment to Plateau State, North-central states and the nation at large,” he added.

He urged the public to be more vigilant and report the presence of strange children in their environment. It also urged members of the public to continue to cooperate with the force to rid the society of such negative acts.