Trump: IPOB Holds Solidarity Rally for Successful Swearing-in

• Vows to jettison non-violent position if attacked

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has announced that it will hold a solidarity rally for the successful swearing in of the United States President-elect, Donald Trump, on January 20 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Announcing this in a statement signed by the Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, the group dared the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government and its security forces to steer clear of the venue.

It warned that any attempt to attack its members would lead the group to revoke its non-violent posture, and also fight back.

It added that its interest in the rally is just to exercise its right to peaceful protest and lawful assembly as recognised by the law.

The statement added that the rally would feature prayers for the successful enthronement of Trump as US president.

Recall that since last year when Trump made statements favourable to the Biafra fight for secession in a campaign speech, IPOB has thrown its support behind him.

Part of the statement read: “We are going to ask the Sovereign Lord for Trump’s successful take over on that day and for the release of our leader, Nnamdi Kanu and others detained illegally on the orders of President Muhammadu Buhari in all the secret cells and prisons across Nigeria.

“This IPOB peaceful rally on January 20, 2017 will be for Biafrans, friends of Biafra and lovers of freedom all over the world to understand how resolute and committed we are towards the emancipation, realisation and proclamation of our God-given right to live as free men and women in our ancestral land.

“As usual, we shall maintain strict discipline of non-violence and non-engagement with enemy combatants; the Nigerian Army and police. However, we must reiterate that should President Buhari order his soldiers to fire at IPOB peaceful protesters, heaven will fall.

“Governor Nyesom Wike is also hereby reminded of his responsibility to protect the lives of those on peaceful rally in his state.”

Trump would on the same day be sworn in as the 45th president of the US.