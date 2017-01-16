NPA, British Embassy Partner to Develop Nigerian Ports

By Eromosele Abiodun

The British High Commission and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) have resolved to work together to improve port development in Nigeria.

The resolution was reached during a courtesy visit to NPA’s head office in Marina, Lagos by the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright.

He was jointly received by the Managing Director of the authority, Hadiza Usman, Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Mohammed Belo-Koko and Executive Director, Marine and Operations, Dr. Seconte Davies and other management staff of the authority.

In a statement by the authority’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Chief Michael Ajayi, while the High Commissioner promised to assist the authority to address the challenges facing Nigerian port industry, Usman also pledged more stronger relationship with the United Kingdom companies operating in the Nigerian maritime sector.

Arkwright, who identified piracy as one of the major challenges in the country’s maritime industry said that Britain would make significant contribution to enhance operational efficiency in the port.

He stressed the need to support NPA towards find a lasting solution to the issue of piracy in the country’s waters.

Also, the managing director said that NPA would welcome any assistance that would boost port efficiency from Britain in order to move the port forward.

In a bid to find other sources of revenue for the federal government following the decline in crude oil prices that plunged the Nigerian economy into recession, the management of the NPA had announced plans to partner with the United Kingdom’s government in the area of trade facilitation and investment.

The NPA said the partnership will ensure efficient greater synergy, cooperation and technical road map for the development of the Nigerian port industry.

The NPA said the partnership is with the view to developing more trade routes within the Gulf of Guinea, in aid of improved revenue generation accruable to the Nigerian economy through the exportation of agricultural produce and solid mineral resources.

To this end, it said it has commenced an interface with the United Kingdom trade and investment group through the British Council who paid the executive management a working courtesy visit.

Managing Director of NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman said the management of the NPA was desirous of working with parties on improving the volume of cargo into the country which has reduced significantly due to the economic downturn currently being witnessed in the country.

She said there has been noticed a prevalence of the diversion of cargo to neighbouring African countries resulting in the loss of revenue and consequently in the Nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

’’We are working assiduously with relevant security agencies at blocking these leakages arising from sharp practices within the system, “she said.

Bala Usman enlisted for support and synergy with the United Kingdom group in the areas of infrastructural development especially roads leading to the nation’s sea ports and environs.

She recalled that the policy on automobiles requires reengineering in order to reap most meaningfully from it as well.

She reaffirmed that the port plays a significant role in the development and facilitation of trade within the Gulf of Guinea.

According to the NPA boss, “We want to be able to tap into these by working with stakeholder’s home and abroad, in opening new trade routes. Government has interest in the swift evacuation of cargo especially agricultural produce and solid minerals to the North-East hinterland in view of its proximity to the Calabar Port, “she added.

On the area of trade facilitation, the Managing Director called for technical assistance in the areas of project management as well as improving on the existing Rail-lines within the terminals at the Ports across the Nation.

The NPA, she reaffirmed, is cooperating with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) at creating more rail lines for the swift evacuation of cargo and efficient service delivery to the hinterlands.

The leader of the team Velerie Agodo told the NPA management that they were an international conglomerate with vast interest and concerns in Joint Ventures and partnerships globally adding that they were interested in working in unison with NPA Management.

She stated that they were in the scheme of ensuring that the organisation –NPA achieved government’s desire of a greater efficient regime especially as it concerns diversification into agricultural produce export which would bring about greater boast to the economy.