Amudalat Alake Olusesi Passes On

The head of the Eletu-Iwashe royal family of Lagos, Alhaja Amudalat Alake Olusesi, is dead.

A statement signed on behalf of the family by Billiameen Adedamola said she passed on at her Lagos residence on January 14, 2017 after a brief illness.

The statement read: “With total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, the Eletu-Iwashe Royal Family of Lagos wishes to announce the passing of our mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Alhaja Amudalat Alake Olusesi.”

The deceased was buried in Lagos yesterday according to Islamic injunctions.

She died at the age of 85 and is survived by sons and daughters, including the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of National PilotNewspaper, Alhaji Billiameen Adedamola.