Detained Ex-House Member, Duru, May Be Arraigned This Week

1
652

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Chidi Duru, detained over alleged armed invasion of the head office of the First Guarantee Pension Limited (FGPL), may be arraigned in court this week, sources at the Zone 2, Zonal Command of the Nigeria Police Force, Onikan, Lagos, have revealed.

It would be recalled that the Zone 2 Zonal Command of the Nigeria Police detained Hon. Duru on Thursday evening over alleged invasion of the premises of the head office of FGPL limited, a Pension Fund Administrator (PFA), in company of armed men, and allegedly carted away files and three cars.

The former lawmaker, who had been having a running battle with the company, allegedly invaded its head office at 68, Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos, last Wednesday in the company of some armed men, two of whom were said to be plain cloth police officers.

The Managing Director of FGPL, Mr. Chima Akalezi, was said to have been walked out of his office and held hostage along with other staff, while the men who accompanied Duru carted away three cars and documents said to be incriminating of Duru and other sacked ex-board members of First Guarantee Pension.

It was gathered that the matter was reported to the IGP, who promptly directed the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 2, Mr. Abdulmajid Ali, to wade in immediately.

Though there were speculations that two of the men that accompanied Duru on the mission were police men and had been arrested for performing illegal duty, the Police Public Relations Officer for Zone 2, ASP Benjamin Hundeyin, said only one person was detained with Duru and that the person was not a policeman.

When he was asked when the lawmaker would likely be arraigned, Hundeyin said that would happen after the completion of investigation.

He also said the charges that would be filed would depend on the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • mukaro

    What is the police still waiting for? He should have his day in court immediately, immediately.

    Drama, drama, drama, drama. Duru is a serial offender now arrested and being detained for armed robbery. He has come to the end of the road. He is putting up all these drama because he has been finally grabbed by the long arm of the law. He jumped bail granted him by former
    police IG, M.D Abubakar in late 2012, leading to him being declared wanted, along his brother Ugochukwu, over N20 million naira theft. Next, he went to obtain police injunction barring police from arresting or prosecuting him. Before then, the EFCC had also arrested him in 2011, and he was granted administrative bail, only for him to jump bail. In May 2016, the EFCC arested his sister, Mrs Chinyere Ekweonu, a Director with Federal Ministry of Finance, who stood surety for him, when he jumped bail again and refused to show up for his trial.

    IGP is right to detain him. But he should be charged to court immediately. Allow him any breathing space and he disappears again. How can he invadea company with armed men and cart away files and cars? It is only in a banana republic that a wanted person would reappear to commit a grievous crime and only to put up drama to evade justice. Only last Wednesday, he was hail and hearty when he led armed men to invade a corporate entity. Now, the arms of the law have caught up with him as he voluntarily walked himself into another trouble and he suddenly falls ‘sick’. Rubbish!!!!! Police should not be tricked again.