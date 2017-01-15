Detained Ex-House Member, Duru, May Be Arraigned This Week

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Chidi Duru, detained over alleged armed invasion of the head office of the First Guarantee Pension Limited (FGPL), may be arraigned in court this week, sources at the Zone 2, Zonal Command of the Nigeria Police Force, Onikan, Lagos, have revealed.

It would be recalled that the Zone 2 Zonal Command of the Nigeria Police detained Hon. Duru on Thursday evening over alleged invasion of the premises of the head office of FGPL limited, a Pension Fund Administrator (PFA), in company of armed men, and allegedly carted away files and three cars.

The former lawmaker, who had been having a running battle with the company, allegedly invaded its head office at 68, Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos, last Wednesday in the company of some armed men, two of whom were said to be plain cloth police officers.

The Managing Director of FGPL, Mr. Chima Akalezi, was said to have been walked out of his office and held hostage along with other staff, while the men who accompanied Duru carted away three cars and documents said to be incriminating of Duru and other sacked ex-board members of First Guarantee Pension.

It was gathered that the matter was reported to the IGP, who promptly directed the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 2, Mr. Abdulmajid Ali, to wade in immediately.

Though there were speculations that two of the men that accompanied Duru on the mission were police men and had been arrested for performing illegal duty, the Police Public Relations Officer for Zone 2, ASP Benjamin Hundeyin, said only one person was detained with Duru and that the person was not a policeman.

When he was asked when the lawmaker would likely be arraigned, Hundeyin said that would happen after the completion of investigation.

He also said the charges that would be filed would depend on the outcome of the ongoing investigation.