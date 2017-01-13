One dies as Gbagy Residents, Fulanis Clash in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Residents of Gbagy community in Niger State and Fulanis again clashed in the Sabon-Ndaga village near Minna on Thursday evening the second of such incident within 48 hours.

One Fulani man was said to have been killed in the latest crisis.

The police which described the incident as a “ reprisal “ blamed the Gbagy’s for the latest disturbance.

Police Public Relations Officer DSP Bala Elkana who confirmed the incident said the timely intervention of the police stopped the incident from escalating.

Elkana said reinforcement of security men had been despatched to the troubled community.

Last Tuesday evening four people were killed in a clash between members of the two tribes.

The clash was over the refusal of the Gbagy’s to allow herdsmen to graze their cattle on their farmland a development that degenerated to a free for all during which dangerous weapons were used by both parties resulting in the casualty.

In the meantime the Niger state governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani. Bello has warned the warring communities to toe the line of peace saying that without peace there could be no development.

Governor Bello who visited the troubled communities on Thursday said government would not take lightly people taking laws into their hands.

He said the disturbance was the handwork of rumour mongers warning that they would be apprehended and prosecuted according to the law.