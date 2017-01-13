11 Killed in Multiple Bomb Blasts in Madagali

By Daji Sani in YolaMultiple explosions rocked Madagali town in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State Friday morning resulting in the death of about 11 persons, while many others were critically injured.

An eyewitness said three bombs were detonated by suspected Boko Haram insurgents at a crowded motor park on the outskirts of the town.

The eyewitness said for now, 11 dead bodies had been found, adding that the exact casualty figure could not be ascertained as volunteers and security men were still evacuating bodies from the scene of the blast to the nearest hospital mortuaries in the town.

A local official, who confirmed the attack, said nobody could guess the nature of the attack, adding that he could not say if the attack was the handiwork of suicide bombers.