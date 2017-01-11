Abuja Council Unleashes Outrageous Tenement Rates on Residents

Exempts presidential villa, government agencies, embassies

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Monday released provisional lists on tenement rates on both commercial and residential buildings within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), even as the Presidential Villa, government agencies, ministries and foreign embassies were exempted.

The release of the provisional lists on tenement rates which many described as outrageous was slammed on both commercial and residential buildings in the city.

This is coming at a time Nigerians are still trying to find their footings as the economic recession bites harder.

The provisional valuation lists on display at the council secretariat showed that a six bedroom duplex in the Asokoro district would pay N6 million as

tenement rate, while five bedroom duplex goes for N5 million and seven bedroom duplex goes for N9 million per annum, while a bungalow at Orozo, a suburb of FCT goes for N200,000.

Also, annually on the average, residential buildings in central area would pay N5 million , while Hotel like Bolingo would pay N367 million, and Elizade N25 million among others.

Also, residential buildings in Guzape district would pay N4 million on the average per annum. Tenement rate for eight bedroom duplex in Maitama district goes for N8 million , while residential building in Gwarimpa 1 and 2 and Garki 2 would also pay N1 million on the average per annum.

The Council Chairman, Abdulahi Adamu Candido, who was already aware of the controversy that would be generated by the tenement rates noted that a committee has already been set up that would listen to complaints as a result of objecting to the provisional lists that has been made available.

Inaugurating the committee in his office in Abuja, the chairman said the details of the valuations of the houses within AMAC conducted by the tenement division of the Council was now ready for inspection and objection.

According to him, “Any property that is in the city was captured except of course the presidential Villa, the federal secretariat, government agencies, and embassies .”

Candido called on the residents of the city to be tax friendly, stressing that; “our problem has been that we don’t like to pay tax but it is mandatory in the world over. It is the rich that make room for the poor to live, and therefore, we expected that the properties been valued today, being also objected today finally comes to fruition at the end of 21 days.

“Once that is done, what is expected of us is to go to the National Assembly which have the authority to make the ratings; that is the rates we are supposed to collect on the field, it is not our own obligation. It is the obligation of the National Assembly and once we finished with this, we are set to go; collect tenement rates as it is expected of us and of course, if you refused to pay, we have the authority to enforce collection.”

Candido stressed further that the council did not want to rely on monthly subvension which was not even forthcoming before it could carry out its constitutional duties; adding that “we want to strengthen the base so that we can provide services as it is expected of a local government.”

The chairman however urged the committee set up to look into the objections of the people critically and make recommendations where necessary, while also urging the residents to corporate and support the council in this drive.

Also, the Divisional Head, Tenement Rate, Mrs. Hannah Ibrahim, said the law says the list should be pasted for 21 days according to districts.

She stated:”The public, corporate bodies and individuals are expected to come and check, if they have objections to make; pick objection forms and the objections would be attended to.”

Ibrahim said: “This is a provisional valuation list, the final list will come after all the objections have been attended to, and it is then we will paste it on our website to be accessible to everybody .”