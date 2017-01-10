Eight Killed in Suicide Bomb Attacks on Maiduguri

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

In spite of the federal government’s claim that it has defeated the Boko Haram insurgents ravaging the North-east of the country, the bloodbath in that region continued on Sunday as eight persons were dispatched to the great beyond by suicide bombers in separate attacks in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

In the first bomb attack, according to a statement yesterday by the state police command’s spokesman, DSP Victor Isuku, three of the dead were male suicide bombers who were also armed with fire arms and a member of the youth vigilante group who wanted to stop them from invading Maiduguri from Muna, an outskirt of the state capital.

The second attack occurred at Kaleri in Gwange, a thickly populated part of the town, where two female suicide bombers detonated explosives strapped to their bodies, killing two other persons.

The statement by the spokesman of the Police read: “At 2020 hours of yesterday (Sunday) 8/1/2017, three male suicide bombers shot sporadically and attempted to infiltrate Maiduguri via Garki Muna village close to a military checkpoint.

“The IED strapped to their bodies exploded killing all of them and a civilian JTF. Two AK 47 rifles were recovered, while one was completely destroyed as a result of the explosion.

“Then about 2230hrs same date, there were two suicide bombers attack at Kaleri area of Gwange.

“Four persons including two female suicide bombers died in the explosion.

“Both scenes were swept and rendered safe for public access by personnel from EOD, FSARS and patrol teams of the command at the wee hours of today.”

The police, however, said normalcy had since returned to the affected areas.

Meanwhile, Maiduguri residents have become apprehensive over the renewed suicide attacks on the town. Many of them say they now go to sleep with an eye opened.

The Nigerian Army has, however, warned the residents of Maiduguri against opening their doors to strangers, insisting that they may be opening themselves up to suicide attacks.

The Army issued the warning in a statement by the Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 7 Division of the Nigerian Army with headquarters in Maiduguri, Col. Mustapha Anka, telling the public that security was a collective task.

It stated: “This is to draw the attention of the general public to recent trend used by desperate remnants of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT).

“Recently, two female suicide bombers knocked at the door of one Bulama and Usman about 200 meters apart in Kalari general area of Maiduguri. The daughter of Bulama opened the door, while Usman himself opened his own door. Immediately the suicide bombers detonated their suicide vest in the process, killing the unsuspecting little girl, Usman and the two female suicide bombers.

“The general public is hereby advised to be cautious and weary of strange persons knocking at their doors. Security is a collective responsibility; the public should engage in neighbourhood watch.”

It added that: “Suspicious movement of persons should be reported to security agents without any delay.”