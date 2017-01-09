FG Reads Riot Act to Special Varsities over Mandate Violations

By Senator Iroegbu in Abuja



The federal government has directed that all specialised universities are to stick to their core mandates which they were set up to carry and desist from running programmes which have no bearing to their foundation.

The Head of Media of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement yesterday, said specialised universities are set up to pursue specific courses/ programmes to steer the need of manpower in a particular sector of the economy.

Benjamin listed some of these specialised institutions to include universities such as universities of agriculture, universities of technologies, and universities of medicine, among others.

He said the federal government had observed that these institutions have derailed from their statutory responsibilities there by running programmes that are antithetical to their mandates.

“Government notes the unfortunate situation were universities of agriculture offer programmes in law, management courses such as accounting, banking and finance, business administration among others and. As if that was not enough some institutions changes the nomenclature of some of the course to read for instance banking engineering, accounting technology, among other names.This is an aberration and should be stopped with immediate effect,” he stated.

In view of this ugly development, Benjamin said the Minister of Education has directed the JAMB to delete all such courses on its portal and all candidates desirous of sitting for the 2017 UTME are advised not to be hoodwink into such programmes as they are illegal and are not provided for in JAMV brochure.

Again, he used the opportunity to say that the board would has not commenced the sales of the 2017 UTME application forms.

He urged the candidates to exercise patience as the board is putting final preparations towards commencing the sales.

He noted that the delay has been occasioned by the board desire to reduce to the barest minimum challenges associated with the conduct of the board’s examination.

The JAMB spokesperson however, noted that in the final analysis Nigerians should note that admissions will be conducted within the stipulated dateline.

In view of the above, he said, candidates and parents are advised not to pay money to any agent, bank for any registration as the Board has not and will not appoint any agent.

“Soon we will commence the sales and the board will make elaborate announcement with jingles to ensure that the public is well informed of the commencement of sales.

“Our earnest attempt is to come near perfection in the conduct of the next examination and we plead with the public to support the board effort in ensuring that the Nigerian candidate gets the best, “Benjamin said.