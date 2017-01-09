Eight Killed in Suicide Attack on Maiduguri

Michael Olugbode

Eight persons were killed in two separate suicide attacks on Maiduguri Sunday night, the Borno State capital, the state Police Command said on Monday.

In the first attack, according to a statement by the police spokesman in the state, DSP Victor Isuku, three of the dead were male suicide bombers who were equally armed and a member of the youth vigilante group who tried to stop them from invading the town from Muna in the outskirts of Maiduguri.

In the second attack at a highly populated part of the town, Kaleri in the Gwange area, two female suicide bombers detonated the explosives strapped on them leading to the death of two other persons.

Details later…