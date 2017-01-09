Buhari, ECOWAS Leaders Meet to Resolve Gambia Impasse

2
2227

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and other West African leaders are presently meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, in a bid to resolve the political impasse in The Gambia.

Buhari is the Chief Mediator while a former president of Ghana, John Mahama, is the co-Mediator appointed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to ensure a peaceful transition of power from the incumbent president of the country Yahaya Jameh to Adama Barrow who won the presidential election.

Present at the meeting are the Liberian President and Chairman of ECOWAS, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, and and the Senegalese President Macky Sall.

The Vice-President of Sierra Leone was expected to be at the meeting but as at the time of writing this report he was yet to arrive.

The meeting is expected to reach a resolution that will ensure a successful transition of power on January 19th from the outgoing Gambian President Jammeh who has vowed not to leave office for the winner of the December 1, 2016 presidential election, Barrow.

Details later…

  • Michael Kadiri SocioPolitical

    All these African leaders are set to tumble Yahya Jammeh from office. In their own countries and all through Africa, we are seeing cut and paste democracies that have not paid any dividends to their people whatsoever. These democracies have also expanded the gap between the have and the have nots.
    Democracy as written and insisting by the West is alien to the African and has increased corruption and patronage. It is not based on meritocracy.
    We ought to find a system that suits the African. What we do know is that what we are practising is not working for us.
    We have to create a system that is fit for our purpose and is based on meritocracy.
    Yayha Jammeh’s failure is because he is a bad man that did not offer any intelligence towards governing his people not because he was not a so called democrat.

    • William Norris

      You have a point here that everyone ought to think about.

      Africans would be much better served by their various tribal systems. These Western imports are all fake and Africans don’t respect them. This is why tribal autonomy is essential for Nigeria.

      What do I know….nothing…