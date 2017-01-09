ASUU Calls for Prosecution of Agbulu’s Killers

By Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja



The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said it will go to any length to ensure that the three suspected kidnappers that kidnapped and killers of Miss. Christiana Agbulu, a Lecturer of Biological Sciences at the Federal University of Agriculture, Markudi, Benue are prosecuted.

Addressing journalists at the weekend, the Zonal Coordinator of ASUU in Kogi State, Professor Ukooh David Ikoni, said the three suspects must be prosecuted in line with the laws of the land.

“We are appealing to the relevant agencies that are involved in this case that justice prevails so that

maximum penalty is applied to the perpetuators,” he stated.

According to Ikoni, the late Agbulu was buried at her home town Ugbokolo in Benue State last Thursday, adding that her exit was a painful one to her parent and the Federal University of Agriculture.

He noted: “If government refuses to carry out their functions as demanded by law, the union will insist that they comply with the provision of the law because we would not allow our colleague to die in vain.”

Meanwhile one of the three suspects that kidnapped and killed the female lecturer has been killed.

Sources close to the Kogi State Police Command yesterday disclosed to THISDAY that the suspect was gunned down in an attempt to escape from police custody.

According to the source, the other two suspects would soon be prosecuted, adding that the suspects confessed that they were behind kidnap and killings of young ladies in Lokoja in the last four months.

The police source disclosed further that with the relevant information they extracted from the suspects, they would soon arrest some commercial motorcycle riders who connived with the three suspects.