  Rahmat Lawal’s  New Passion

In all her life, Lagos businesswoman and politician, Hajia Rahmat Bola Lawal, has always been committed to her passion.

Though Lawal, who is in her mid-50s, is majorly into construction, where she has invested heavily, she is now focusing on the hospitality business.

Spy Glass gathered that she recently opened a multimillion-naira leisure haven called The Executive Spot in the Ikoyi area of Lagos. The upscale spot is all about luxury and sophistication. It is fitted with avant-garde facilities, with dining experience and a plush event centre.

It was also gathered that the businesswoman plans to to turn The Executive Spot into a chain from this year, following the opening of the Ikoyi’s flagship hotel, recently.

This half Yoruba, half Fulani pretty woman is a quiet, but major influencer within the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP both in Lagos and Federal Capital City, Abuja L, where she has contributed her time and resources to the growth of the party and the society at larg

Olu Okeowo; the silent Philanthropist

Though stories about some devilish acts by some undisciplined elements in our society are almost a permanent feature in newspaper, TV and radio reports, it is relieving to know that some individuals, however, have committed their lives not only to recreate the society better, but to also impact on humanity.

One of such blessed souls who are a blessing to humanity is Sir Olu Okeowo, the boss of Gibraltar, who many describe as generous to a fault.

A few days ago, Okeowo, who is the unseen hands behind many humane projects that dot our landscape, recently donated the Sir Olu Okeowo Building, though under construction, to the Department of Physiotherapy, College Medicine, University of Lagos, Idi Araba.

The donation makes him one of the biggest donors to the Department; and the building, on completion, will be the biggest physiotherapy laboratory in any Nigerian University .

In appreciation of the kind gesture, the university’s Senate has honoured him with the ‘Biggest Donor’ award to the department. The building, it was gathered, will soon be open for operation.

The Ijebu-ode, Ogun State-born business and property merchant is known to have a soft spot for the development of humanity. Indeed, people who have come in contact with him also affirm that he is always in constant quest to influence and give back to the society.

Unknown to many who wonder about his commitment to the health sector, the billionaire studied medicine decades ago at the Dominican Republic.