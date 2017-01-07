Joshua’s Unification Clash against Wilder on the Table

Anthony Joshua could target a unification clash against Deontay Wilder if he wins his Wembley fight with Wladimir Klitschko, says Barry Hearn.

IBF champion Joshua can add the vacant WBA ‘super’ title when he faces Klitschko in front of an expected sell out crowd at the national stadium on April 29, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Matchroom Sport chairman Hearn believes Joshua will stake his claim as the world’s best heavyweight by defeating Klitschko and hopes he will end the year with a Las Vegas fight against WBC champion Wilder.

“I think the dream is to unify the division,” Hearn told Sky Sports News HQ.

“Politically, boxing is always difficult, because there are so many different governing bodies and so many different mandatories that inevitably at some stage you are forced to give up a belt, rather than have them all under control of one heavyweight.

“I think the fight we would all like to see and assuming that Deontay Wilder can do a little better on his own promotion, because he’s not a big enough draw in America, let alone outside.

“But the fight for me to close the year would be Deontay Wilder against Anthony Joshua in one of those barnstorming Las Vegas nights.”

Tyson Fury was previously recognised as the No 1 in the division after defeating Klitschko on points and Hearn hopes he will return to the sport for a lucrative fight against Joshua.

Joshua must first overcome Klitschko, who has vowed to regain two of his world titles, but Hearn expects the British champion to herald the start of a dominant reign in the division.

Hearn said: “Wladimir Klitschko stands in his way on April 29 and I think it’s going to be a very painful night for Mr Klitschko, because I don’t know how you defend, or how you beat Anthony Joshua.

“Too physically strong, too fast, and he hits too hard.”

“Of course there is a certain Mr Tyson Fury, who one day is going to come back and is going to want to earn some serious money,” said Hearn.

“The only serious money in the heavyweight division is Anthony Joshua and money talks in boxing.”

