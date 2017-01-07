 Glo Thrills, as Campus Storm Ends

Globacom is consolidating its “grandmaster of data” claim with a campus “Glo Campus Data” beauty pageant, which was part of activities to mark the end of the ten week-long Music concert which ended at Imo State University (IMSU). The winners of the beauty pageant had reasons to celebrate a merry Christmas as they were rewarded with various cash prizes. Winner of the “Glo Campus Data Dude”, the male category, Nnamdi Tochukwu won N100, 000 cash prize, while Okpala Ugochukwu, Raphael Chindah, Egbule Obinna and Chiamonwu Victor won N50, 000 each.

In the female category, Amamihe Jennifer, who was crowned IMSU “Glo Campus Data Diva”, received N100,000, while the runners-up, Nzediegwu Adaugu, Emetubelem Grace, Okochie Theresa and Mojekwu Chineye received N50, 000 each.

Besides the pageant, the show also featured music performances and talk shows.

The duo of ‘Katapot’ exponent, Reekado Banks, and ‘Discover Mungo Park’ proponent, Korede Bello, both of the Marvin Records label and Globacom Brand Ambassadors were in their best elements as they sang hit tracks to the delight of the crowd.

Reekado Banks, who was the first big act of the night after equally thrilling performances by some up and coming student artistes from the university, began the show with his ‘Looku Looku’ tract and moved on to other hit tracks like ‘Chop am’, ‘Sugar Baby’; ‘Problem’; and ‘Katapot’. He ended with the award-winning ‘Oluwa ni’ song.

Taking the show to the zenith, Korede Bello stormed the stage with his ‘Mungo Park’ track and the hall erupted in wild excitement. While the loud ovation was still on, the Marvin Records protégée dropped the ‘One and Only’, ‘Adaobi’ ‘Do it like that’, and ‘Relative’ tracks in quick succession, and wrapped it up with ‘Godwin’. He also ensured that some of the students ‘got alert’ as he doled out money to them.

Besides the Marvin duo, the budding artistes among the students such as Dimky, Roger-Lino, Lee Ray, Ok David and Young Prince proved their mettle, and demonstrated that they were indeed popular among the students. However, Lambasixx was the cynosure of all eyes among the student artistes as he ‘killed’ the show with his lyrics.

DJ XGee, who manned the jukebox, supplied hot vibes, while 2CanTalk, an Enugu-based comedian, who anchored the show, was loaded for the night with contemporary jokes which depicted the lifestyle of an average student on campus.