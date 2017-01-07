Chidoka Affirms Membership of PDP

A former Aviation Minister, Chief Osita Chidoka has affirmed his membership of the Peoples Democratic, PDP, saying that he will never be a part of Anambra Politicians who are defecting to All Progressives Congress, APC, with the hope of getting federal backing to win elections.

Chidoka condemned those defecting to APC, describing them as political jobbers who are only interested in using political parties as platform to grab power, but not willing to stay and build it. The former minister spoke during a meeting with ward executives of his party, Obosi ward in Idemili North local government of Anambra State, saying that he started politics as a member of PDP, and that he was not in a hurry to leave it, but will rather stay to build it.

He said the act of politicians jumping from one party to another was condemnable because their only reason for doing so was because the PDP lost the presidential election last year.