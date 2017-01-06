Woods to Open 2017 Season at Torrey Pines

Tiger Woods’ first event of 2017 will be the PGA Tour’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego, which starts on 26 January.

The 14-time major winner last played at the Farmers in 2015, but withdrew injured during the first round.

Woods, 40, will then compete in the European Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic, which begins on 2 February.

He will also play the PGA Tour’s Genesis Open, starting on 16 February, followed by the Honda Classic.

Woods finished 15th at the Hero World Challenge in December after 15 months out through injury.

World number two Rory McIlroy, Open champion Henrik Stenson and Masters champion Danny Willett will all compete alongside Woods in Dubai.

“I’ve always enjoyed playing in Dubai and it’s fantastic to see how the city has grown from when I first started playing there,” said Woods, who won the event in 2006 and 2008.

“When you win in Dubai, you know you’ve beaten an outstanding field,” he added.

On competing at the Genesis Open, Woods said: “I’m very excited to come back to Riviera.

“This is where it all started for me. It was my first PGA Tour event. I was 16 years old, I weighed about 105 pounds. It was a life-changing moment for me.”