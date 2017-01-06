PDP: Fayose’s Impeachment will Consume Buhari’s Govt

• You he can’t run from his shadow, says APC

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday declared that the alleged subterranean moves to impeach Governor Ayodele Fayose would lead to the total collapse of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, if eventually carried out.

The party described as reasonable and justifiable, the letter written last Wednesday by the governor to the acting Chief Justice of the Federation (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, informing him on the alleged moves to co-opt a section of the judiciary to the devilish plot.

In its reaction, the All Progressives Congress (APC) said Fayose’s accusation portrayed him as a drowning man looking for whom to clutch onto.

Fayose had in a letter to Justice

Onnoghen, accused former Governor Segun Oni and Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, of clandestine moves to coerce the judiciary to use Army Panel report to reverse his election victory, praying the CJN to resist the move to preserve democracy and integrity of the judiciary.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti yesterday, the state PDP Chairman, Mr. Gboyega Oguntuase, said the alleged plot to remove the governor would create crisis of monumental proportion that would be difficult for the Nigeria army to curtail.

Oguntuase branded Fayose as a man of the people and the opposition leader in the country, who commands enormous followership across the six geo-political zones of the country.

“Fayose is not just the governor of Ekiti State, but the opposition voice in Nigeria. He speaks for all the oppressed Nigerians in the South-west, South-east, South-south, North-central and even in the far North.

“Removing Fayose from the power is like removing the whole Ekiti people who voted for him in all the 16 local government areas of this state. Any war wage against our governor will be resisted by the people from all these zones.

“The governor has been the most consistent critic of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, particularly against the poorly managed economy leading to this recession . So, all Nigerians will rise up against this evil plot.

“If you look at the results of the 2014 governorship poll, you would think it was a tsunami because he won in all the 16 local governments areas.

If truly democracy still remains the government of the people, then attempt to remove Fayose will be tantamount to usurpation of the people’s power,” he said.

Contrary to insinuation by some people that the governor only played to the gallery by his letter to the CJN, Oguntuase justified the action, saying: “It was not misdirected since it was reliably gathered that a section of the judiciary was allegedly involved in the evil plot.”

Oguntuase appealed to Justice Onnoghen to do the needful by making the third arm of government apolitical to forestall the country’s judiciary from being desecrated by desperate politicians.

But the state APC Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun, scoffed at the allegation, describing it as the “ranting of a notorious blackmailer, electoral robber, political harlot and a pathological liar.”

He said Fayose was afraid of his own shadow as a “lawless misfit in the position of authority who has no respect for the supreme law of the country after his serial rapes on the constitution but who is now jittery and as a result, has resorted to blackmail.”

Insisting that there was no meeting between Fayemi and Oni to plot Fayose’s removal, Olatunbosun said: “Fayemi and Oni are too decent and busy in their assignments to engage in such frivolous boasts that Fayose is accusing them of. Their track records as democrats and ‘Omoluabi’ are there for all to see as opposed to Fayose’s hit-and-run and ‘bolekaja’ reputation.

“He believes he is the wisest Nigerian who thinks he can cunningly manipulate people’s reasoning and cheat the law to get away with his crimes, otherwise how can Fayose indulge in that disingenuous allegation that he is being haunted for refusing to join APC when the truth is that APC leaders have been frustrating his pleas to join the party to save his head,” he explained.

He added: “A man who invaded the court to beat a judge and assault court officials with thugs to stop “Though no case has been filed before the Supreme Court, if a party feels aggrieved in Ekiti State election matter and decides to urge the Supreme Court to have a second look at the matter after the revelations in Capt Sagir Koli’s audio tape, military reports and confessions by PDP principal leaders who participated in the poll crime, there is no amount of blackmail of the judiciary that will stop such aggrieved party from approaching the court to seek redress no matter how long.”

He added: “It is the practice of criminals all over the world to always cry wolf when the long arms of the “Because he always knows that he will one day pay for his crimes, this is not the first time Fayose will be shouting about plots to remove him: if his accusation is not against the House of Assembly members, it will be against the judiciary, but the question to ask is; why will a governor who always boasts to have won with a landslide be afraid of being removed by real and imaginary enemies?

“What this means is that Fayose knows that he didn’t win the election in actual sense of the word, otherwise he should have nothing to worry about if he has nothing to hide about the circumstances surrounding his victory and we wonder why he is assuming the role of a judge in a matter that has not even been filed.”