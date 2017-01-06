Iwobi Battles Mane, Toure for New African Soccer Award

Nigeria youngster Alex Iwobi of Arsenal will fight it out with Yaya Toure from Manchester City and Liverpool’s Sadio Mane for the December 2016 African Player of the month in the Premier League.

In a brief release, the New African Soccer Awards called on journalists and its teeming followers to vote on their choice of the Award winner and continue to support the initiative.

Yaya Toure last won the Award in December 2015 and has endured a torrid start to the current season before a recall that cemented his place in the first team and has performed well recently.

Sadio Mane has been very active and prominent in Liverpool’s title pursuit and will be sorely missed by the Anfield team when he jets out to the Africa Cup of Nations. His contribution to the team lying in second place has been phenomenal so far.

The young Alex Iwobi, who burst on to the scene in Arsenal towards the end of last season has continued to impress, and has even added a couple of goals to the mix.

The 20-year old is a favourite in the club and has earned his place on the shortlist despite a very busy schedule in December.