Access Bank Gives Back to Community

Peace Obi

The Access Bank Plc has through its Conduct and Compliance Group reconstructed a dilapidated building, bringing out of it three mega size classrooms, two offices and one toilet for Obele Community Senior Secondary School Surulere, Lagos.

Speaking during the inauguration in Lagos recently, the Tutor General/Permanent Secretary, Education District IV, Mrs. Lola Are-Adegbite, said it takes people who value education to give back or put their money into things that will be of educational benefit to others.

According to Are-Adegbite who was represented by the Director Co-Curricula, Science and Technology, Education District IV, Mrs. Abimbola Muyinat, the conducive environment and comfort the bank’s intervention brings to the school will definitely redefine education for the students of the school.

Appreciating the bank’s gesture in partnering with the Lagos State Government in meeting the infrastructural needs of the school, Are-Adegbite noted that increase in school enrollment has necessitated that Lagos State government to constantly build, renovate carry and out regular maintenance of its school facilities. According to her, “This responsibility has been made easier with the emergence of old students association, NGOs and some other corporate organisations coming to the rescue. Among them all, Access Bank stands tall.

“They have helped in the reconstruction of a fully dilapidated building out of it, three mega size classrooms, two staff rooms and a toilet. I am quite happy and impressed that all the new classrooms are built in a very modern taste bearing in mind styles and comfort of the students. Looking at this magnificent edifice, learning has been redefined in terms of conducive and comfort. The principal and the entire staff as well as students, parents, old students association and other stakeholders in Obele community Senior Secondary School are indeed happy and elated that this rare gift has come at the right time and to meet the needs on ground too,” she said.

In his remarks, the Head, Conduct and Compliance Group, Access Bank Plc, Mr. Pattison Boleigha, noted that Access Bank has a culture of giving back and that it is one of the major visions of the bank which it does in such a unique way that staff are personally involved. According to Boleigha, the bank has been doing it for a long time now. “Today it is Obele Community turn to enjoy this special services Access Bank Plc through its staff are able to provide for schools.”

Stating that infrastructure is a key element in educational services, Boleigha said that when there is poor infrastructure, it does not only reflect on the commitment of the teaching staff but also on the students’ poor attitude to their learning and the subsequent poor result that follows. “In every educational environment, one of the most important things is to have right infrastructure.”

Enumerating on some of the benefits of the bank’s intervention, Boleigha said that apart from the expected improved teaching, learning and educational outcomes, the government and other corporate organisations would be inspired to do more in the area of providing right infrastructure for effective teaching and learning in schools across the country.

The Principal of the school, Mrs. Esther Babatunde in her remarks earlier, appreciated the bank for partnering with the Lagos State government to enhance and meet school’s infrastructural need. “It will in no measure enhance the quality of teaching and learning in the school. We will work together with the teachers, students and their parents to make sure that this structure is properly used and maintained,” she said. Appealing for more intervention from the bank, the principal reminded the group on its pledge of not leaving a complex until a reasonable change is brought to the place.