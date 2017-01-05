Ogoni will Feel Impact of Voting for Me, Says Abe

PDP: People now know their real enemies

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Senator representing Rivers South East senatorial district, Senator Magnus Abe, has assured Ogoni people that they would soon feel the impact of the mandate they gave him in the last rescheduled rerun election.

But the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state has also said Ogoni people now know that their real enemies were those who used security agencies to rig the rerun elections in the area.

Abe spoke in a goodwill message to Ogoni people on the 2017 Ogoni Day celebration signed by his spokesperson, Parry Benson.

He said he was happy for the support Ogoni people gave him and that he had commenced initiatives in realising his campaign promises.

Abe said the Ogoni made him proud by their unflinching support and vote cast for him on the December 10 re-run election and that by their votes, they had made a statement and drawn the respect of the entire Rivers people on their principled stand to go to the centre.

He noted that there were people who took pleasure in instigating crisis in Ogoni communities in order to affect their unity and urged the Ogoni people to come together in unity to find lasting solution to the current wave of inter and intra communal crisis that has bedevilled the area.

He said plans were underway to end the bloodshed in Ogoni communities, pointing out that never again would they allow external interference to come in between them and their fellow Ogoni brothers and sisters.

The Senator enjoined them to ensure that peace prevailed in Ogoniland in order to create an enabling environment for the $1 billion-clean-up-project.

He assured them of the political will of the federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari to implement the UNEP report.

But in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday on the Ogoni Day celebration, the state Chairman of the PDP, Felix Obuah, said: “The real enemies of the Ogoni people are those who used army, other security agencies and armed political thugs to hijack election materials and rigged the December 10, 2016, re-run elections in the area.”

While congratulating the Ogonis for successfully marking the 2017 Ogoni, Obuah urged the people to be vigilant, “as these same persons would in the coming days, also hijack the process of the Ogoni Clean-up, and divert it for their private use part of the $1 billion clean-up project fund to recover their political campaign expenses.”

He expressed regret that several Ogoni sons and daughters had been killed by desperate APC politicians in the area to win elections.

The PDP state chairman called on Ogonis to reflect on those killed and the manner the military and other security agencies hijacked election materials and rigged elections in favour of the APC candidates in the area with a view to appropriately labelling them real enemies of the Ogoni people.

Obuah also restated that the PDP has gone to the Elections Petitions Tribunal to challenge the purported elections of APC candidates as winners of the December 10, 2016 re-run elections following the use of the army and other security agencies and armed thugs to hijack election materials and rig the elections in their favour.