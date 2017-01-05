NUPENG Orders Total Fuel Depot Strike over Sackings

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) ordered on Thursday a strike at Total fuel truck depots across the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) member nation in protest against sackings, Reuters reported Thursday. “We have stopped the operation of Total. We are at the table with Total discussing the situation of the workers,” Tokunbo Korodo, union chairman in the South-west of the country, said.

