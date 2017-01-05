 Kanu’s Trial: Presidency Procuring Witnesses from Ghana, Cameroun, Alleges IPOB

Biafra leader begins serial release of documents to ‘sink’ Nigeria

Emmanuel Ugwu in Umuahia and David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday alleged that information at its disposal indicated that the presidency and the Department of State Services (DSS) had “imported” some people “from Ghana and Cameroun to bear false witness against Nnamdi Kanu” during his trial billed for January 10 and 11.

A statement issued by the Head of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, said the procured witnesses “are presently undergoing intense coaching at DSS facility located at Victoria Garden City popularly called VGC Abuja

“Incidentally, this supposedly secret detention centre owned by the presidency and run by DSS for the detention of political enemies of President Muhammadu Buhari is where the brutalised Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky of Nigeria Islamic Movement is being illegally detained presently,” IPOB said.

The Biafra restoration group also expressed the alarm over an ongoing effort by the presidency to influence the reporting of the forthcoming trial of the IPOB leader by selling the idea to media organisations that the witnesses to testify against Kanu would be partially covered.

The trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako, had already ruled that the prosecution witnesses would have their faces fully covered to protect them as Kanu and his co-accused persons stand trail for treason.

But IPOB stated that the move by the presidency to deceive media organisations with the false news that the witnesses would be partially covered was aimed at deceiving the world into believing that Kanu would not undergo secret trial as already planned and endorsed by the trial judge.

“This intelligence report is from an impeccable source who visited one of the media houses involved in the presidential conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

“ According to him, the main interface between Aso Rock and media houses is a man who is notorious for blackmailing editors on behalf of the presidency should any media house fail to comply with how Aso Rock wants a particular news item or information reported.

”The main aim of the presidency according to this source, is to deceive the public and make Biafrans, human rights organisations and other international bodies, which have condemned the secret trial, appear as though they are the people delaying the trial by rejecting this wholly unconstitutional mode of criminal trial,” IPOB stated.

According to IPOB, its intelligence gathering showed that both “Buhari and DSS are so worried on how the secret trial can be reported as being partial shielding of witnesses without the public accusing the presidency and DSS of being compromised and biased, especially as the case of Kanu has gotten a lot of interest and commands worldwide attention.”

It explained that the latest propaganda tool being assembled to give false impression about Kanu;’s secret trial was in the same mould as the strategy employed to deceive Nigerians and the rest of the world that Buhari was a repentant democrat in the run-up to the 2015 presidential election.

“The way his (Buhari) image was laundered around the world as a repentant democrat is the model they want to follow. All they need to do is to keep repeating the mantra that it is not a secret trial by partial screening of witnesses until the gullible public buys into it,” IPOB said.

Meanwhile, ahead of his appearance in court on January 10, Kanu has begun what he termed a serial release of secret documents that will sink Nigeria.

Recall that Kanu had in his last appearance in court threatened to collapse Nigeria by revealing some secret information at his disposal, which have not been accessed by a majority of the country’s citizens.

In a statement sent to THISDAY by Powerful, IPOB said Kanu has begun a serial exposure on the country ahead of his appearance in court by Monday.

Powerful said the first which has already been released is a video showing what he termed ‘the grand conspiracy’ on the part of former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd) and the British to commit premeditated genocide in Nigeria against the Igbos, during the civil war.

The group said Kanu apparently wants to live up to his promise to sink Nigeria with hidden truths which the world does not know existed, with the releases.

Part of the statement read: “We warn Buhari of the dangers ahead for Nigeria and himself for his dictatorial style of leadership.

“The exposure will continue unabated with more compelling revelations to follow in the coming weeks. All the hidden secrets of the atrocities and crimes against humanity committed against the people of Biafra during the war (genocide) in 1967 to 1970 will become the most talked about topic within diplomatic circles around the world until Nigeria collapses.

“These revelations will not stop until the likes of Gowon, Buhari and others are carted off to the Hague to face trial for crimes they committed against humanity. Kanu is prepared to sink Nigeria with the truth hidden from public that people around the world have never heard before about Nigeria and the amalgamation in 1914 by British merschants,” the group said.