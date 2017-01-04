Senate to Investigate Southern Kaduna Killings, Army to Set up Unit in Area

Dambazau cautions religious leaders against statements capable of heightening crisis

Mimiko condemns carnage

Dele Ogbodo, Paul Obi in Abuja and James Sowole in Akure

Senate President Bukola Saraki, has said that the senate would commence an investigation into the latest killings in southern Kaduna.

Saraki made the announcement in a statement signed by his aide responsible for new media, Mr. Bamikole Omishore, in Abuja yesterday, adding that the Senate will on resumption from recess on January10 make the issue a priority.

The statement from the Senate President came just as the Nigerian Army said that it had not turned a blind eye to southern Kaduna, adding that it had deployed forces to curtail further carnage and would be setting up a division in the area, where herdsmen have been on the rampage killing and burning houses of the locals.

The Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau also yesterday asked all well meaning Nigerians not to allow themselves to be dragged into religious conflicts, observing that it had become necessary to make the plea following insinuations that the criminal violence in southern Kaduna has a religious slant.

Saraki’s media aide said the Senate President made the disclosure on the investigation while responding to a tweet posted by one Chimeze Ukoha on the Kaduna killings.

The statement quoted Ukoha as saying that “about 800 Christians were massacred in southern Kaduna and nobody is talking about that, very bad”.

It quoted Saraki as responding that “once @ngrsenate resumes, this issue will be addressed to get a clearer picture of what the real situation is and find a lasting solution.

“Every Nigerian life matters and @ngrsenate will work to ensure that (the) rule of law is always upheld as prescribed by the Nigerian Constitution”.

The statement explained that Saraki was already in touch with senators from Kaduna State and that he was constantly getting updates on developments.

Persons described as Fulani herdsmen have repeatedly killed minority Christians in the southern flank of Kaduna State in recent weeks, leading to a death toll said to run into several hundreds.

Scores were killed and properties worth millions of naira were also destroyed during the Christmas celebrations, leading to the criticism of government’s silence and handling of the conflict.

Also reacting, the Nigerian Army said yesterday that contrary to insinuations that it has kept a blind eye on the killings in southern Kaduna, the army has deployed full force operations to curtail further killings in the zone.

In its new year briefing, the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman said in Abuja that there was no iota of truth that the military had not done anything to quell the crisis.

Usman said: “The Nigerian Army is fully deployed in the southern part of Kaduna State, we have even gone beyond that.

“We are working hand-in-gloves with other security agencies, particularly, the Nigerian Police, Department of State Service (DSS) and other paramilitary agencies.

“So the Nigerian Army is fully on the ground in Southern Kaduna. Again, the order of the battle of the Nigerian Army has made provisions for siting military establishments in that part of the state.”

He explained that six divisions had been approved, with the relocation of one of the divisions from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to Uyo in Akwa Ibom State, stressing that the setting up of new military establishments, mostly a barracks in southern Kaduna was to “avert a recurrence of the bloodshed”.

On the recent arrest of a Boko Haram terrorist in the house of a local government area chairman in Borno State, Usman warned politicians and others shielding terrorists against such acts, stating that any culprit caught would be dealt with decisively.

He observed that the army “does not want to jeopardise or pre-empt the ongoing investigation” but will ensure that all the culprits are brought to justice.

Giving more details on the defeat of Boko Haram, Usman said: “The fall of Boko Haram’s Camp Zero in Sambisa forest to our gallant troops has continued to attract commendation for the Nigerian Army worldwide.

“We are going to consolidate on these gains. Therefore the Nigerian Army will not rest on its oars in 2017. We will continue to accord high priority to training, regimentation and welfare of the troops.”

To this end, Usman disclosed that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) had directed that the Nigerian Army Small Arms Competition (NASAC) would be conducted at Sambisa forest.

“Already, efforts are ongoing by the Nigerian Army engineers to open more routes and construct bridges into the hitherto Boko Haram haven to facilitate easy access to the forest,” he added.

He warned unscrupulous persons that had been extorting money from prospective applicants in the ongoing recruitment exercise by the Nigerian Army to desist from such acts or be ready to face the law.

Dambazau Cautions Leaders

Meanwhile, the Minister of Interior has advised leaders of note not to allow themselves to be dragged into religious conflicts, adding that this had become necessary following the perception that the criminal violence in southern Kaduna has some religious connotation.

A statement yesterday by his press secretary, Ehisienmen Osaigbovo, quoted Dambazau as saying that there are “people who are always looking for ways to further create divisions along religious or ethnic fault lines for their selfish interest, with the aim of creating instability in our internal security”.

“Accordingly, the minister posited that true religious leaders do not fan the embers of hate, but ensure that communities live in peace and harmony.

“In this connection, he maintained that economic growth and development will remain a mirage for Nigeria; with over 500 ethnic groups and multiple religions, unless we resolve to live amicably as a people with a common destiny,” the statement added.

Speaking further, Dambazau said criminals who perpetrate violence against innocent, law-abiding citizens do not discriminate along religious and ethnic lines, citing examples of how communities in Zamfara, Katsina, Taraba, Enugu, Lagos and Niger States were victimised by the same violent criminals.

He noted that a criminal should be treated as such, whether he is involved in armed robbery, drug trafficking, homicide or cattle rustling, and that people should avoid honoring criminals with religious or ethnic attachments.

He advised opinion and religious leaders to refrain from giving the crisis between herdsmen and sedentary farmers in southern Kaduna a religious connotation, adding, “Rather attention should be focused on the real enemies of our society, who illegally acquire weapons to terrorise Christians and Muslims communities alike.”

Dambazau said the police have been tasked to ensure the sustenance of law and order, and to arrest and prosecute anyone involved in criminal activities.

He urged Nigerian citizens to cooperate with the police by providing actionable intelligence or information in their quest to restore normalcy to the troubled communities.

He also reassured citizens of the government’s commitment to tackle the root causes of similar crises in all parts of the country, while paying special attention to measures aimed at eradicating poverty, climate change, population explosion, and the issue of rising unemployed youths, which have been identified as some of the causative factors of these conflicts.

Mimiko Condemns Killings

But as the interior minister attempted to douse tensions arising from the massacre in southern Kaduna, Ondo State governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko condemned the killings and called on the federal government to do all within its power to stop them.

He also described the constant bloodletting in the area as unfortunate.

Mimiko gave the charge yesterday during the traditional first working day prayer held at the governor’s office in Akure, the Ondo State capital, and asked the federal government to arrest the situation.

He said bloodletting, aside from its natural negative consequences on the unity of the country, psyche and lives of the people in the affected areas, could also inhibit the progress of a nation and obstruct the prayers of her people.

He thus called on the federal government to find a way to restore peace to the crisis-ridden area so that the bloodshed would stop.

The governor lauded public servants in Ondo State for their unalloyed support towards his administration’s notable accomplishments, adding that the strides made in health care, education, urban renewal and youth empowerment, among others, could not have been achieved if the workers had turned their back to his programmes and policies.

The governor disclosed that 12.5 per cent of the Paris Club refund that was paid to Ondo State recently would be used judiciously to pay workers’ salaries and do some other programmes of government.

He explained that the state was supposed to get 25 per cent of the refund like other states, but was paid 12.5 per cent. He vowed to get the balance of the funds and use it judiciously.

Mimiko said he and his predecessors had laid a solid foundation for the incoming administration that would be led by Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) who would take over from February 24.

He said his administration had prepared the necessary groundwork for Akeredolu to take off with some projects, including the smooth take off of bitumen exploration saying, “We’ve worked on bitumen, and we have taken it to the threshold of success.”