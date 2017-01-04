Rohr Cautions Mikel on China Move

Mikel’s agents give Valencia Friday Deadline on wages

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, has cautioned John Mikel Obi to think twice before accepting offers from outside Europe as he is set to jump off Stamford Bridge in the winter transfer window.

Specifically, the Franco-German coach is not too comfortable with news that Mikel has given Valencia Friday deadline to meet up with his wages demand or else he was going to open talks with other offers on the table including the lucrative deal from China.

“I prefer Mikel stays in Europe and play in an European team. When I was in London two weeks ago, we spoke about that. But Mikel is an experienced and intelligent player and he knows what to do,” revealed Rohr at a parley with sports journalists in Lagos yesterday.

He however stressed that Nigerians will need to respect Mikel’s choice if China is his first option.

“If he decides to choose the money of China then we must respect that. If he goes to China and is playing well, I have no problem with that,” the Eagles supremo observed.

“Mikel representatives have given Valencia till Friday to match the player’s wage demands,” a source close to the player informed AfricanFootball.com

“I don’t know what the demands are, but Valencia’s initial offer does not match it.”

The same source had last week hinted a decision on the player’s next destination was imminent this week.

Various media reports suggested thatValencia’s Sporting Director, Jesus Garcia Pitarch, on Christmas day met with Mikel in London during the holidays over a move to Spain.

However, the source close to the Chelsea ace has also maintained the handlers of the player have also not foreclosed a more financially rewarding transfer to China.

“If Valencia failed to meet Mikel’s expectations, the offers from China on the table will be more seriously considered,” he said.

“As expected, they have tabled more cash and that’s what the player is now considering.”