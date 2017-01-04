NNPC Announces Winners of 2017/2018 Crude Term Contract

By Ejiofor Alike

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced the list of successful bidders for the 2017/2018 crude oil term contract.

The list consists of 39 winners with 18 Nigerian companies, 11 international traders, five foreign refineries, three national oil companies (NOCs) and two NNPC trading arms.

The Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division (COMD) of the corporation, Mr. Mele Kyari, who announced results in a statement, said the contract would run for one year effective January 1, 2017 for consecutive 12 circles of crude oil allocation.

More to follow…