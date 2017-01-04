Kaduna Government Relaxes Curfew in Jama’a, Zangon Kataf

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State government on Wednesday relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on Jama’a and Zangon Kataf Local Government Areas of the state.

The state government had imposed a 24-hour curfew on Zangon Kataf, Jama’a and Kaura Local Government Areas of the state since December 21, 2016, following security challenges that rocked the councils.

The government in a statement Wednesday said the curfew in the two councils had been reviewed to 12 hours, beginning from 6:00pm to 6:00am.

However, the 24-hour curfew in Kaura Local Government still remains following rising security concerns.

Details later…