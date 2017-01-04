I Joined Enyimba to Win Trophies, Declares Ohanachom

Uchenna Iyoke

Enyimba International newly signed striker Chinedu Ohanachom has explained his move away from El-Kanemi Warriors to the Aba Elephants, saying it is anchored on his dream to win trophies.

The lead marksman for the north east side penned a two year deal with the seven time Nigerian Champions after a convincing preseason performance under the watch of Coach Gbenga Ogunbote.

“I have finally signed for Enyimba and will wear the colors of the Peoples Elephants for two seasons. My aim of making this move was inspired by the rich vein of the club in terms of winning trophies. As you can see I am yet to win a silverware since my football career began and it will be meaningless to finish this journey without a medal to show as evidence, Ohanachom told www.npfl.ng

He continued, “Enyimba has a tradition of winning honours both in domestic and international competitions. That culture is still a driving force in our camp as the management recites it like an anthem while addressing the team.

My preseason experience was a huge positive for me heading towards the new season, that is why I am eager to hit the ground running and make an impact that is capable of taking my new team back to the glory days”

The Aba Elephants won the league shield in the 2014/2015 campaign and reached the group stage of the CAF Champions league, but picked just three points to crash out.

Their closest effort at winning a silver last season was in the Federation cup, where they lost 0-1 to Nasarawa United in the semi finals.

Ohanachom reckons Enyimba will be difficult customers to other clubs when the league kicks off on January 14 in Kano with the fixture between hosts, Kano Pillars and FC IfeanyiUbah.

Ohanachom is banking on the quality of other strikers in Enyimba to speak exuberantly of the side’s chances to make hay this term. He enthused, “Our squad is brimming with qualities that can cause take down any club in the top flight, so we are coming to take what rightly belongs to us. I want to utilize every chance giving to me by scoring as many goals as the chances come.

We have other great strikers like Ibrahim Mustapha who joined from my former club, Ismaila Gata from FC IfeanyiUbah and the team captain Ufon Udoh who is the league’s record goal scorer with 23 goals. So it is going to be business all the way, if i must make things happen for my new club.

The reception he has received since turning up at Aba is also a boost to his confidence to Excel, saying, “I love the cooperation in the team and i am ready to give my best for us to be league Champions again”.

Ohanachom joined El-Kanemi from FC Taraba, and was a key player to the Warriors home invincibilty last season as they won all 13 matches in Maiduguri. Nedu as he is fondly called by mates is known strength to fight for the ball with defenders and set up hid mates to score. He also finds space to finish off goals.

Enyimba International starts the new season with a home fixture against Sunshine Stars at their adopted home ground UJ Esuene Stadium Calabar on Sunday 15th January 2017