Giroud Completes Arsenal’s Comeback against B’mouth

Arsenal completed a dramatic comeback at Bournemouth as they rescued a point in injury time having fallen 3-0 behind.

The home side overwhelmed the Gunners early on and took the lead when Charlie Daniels cut inside Hector Bellerin and stroked a shot past on-rushing keeper Petr Cech.

Callum Wilson scored a penalty to extend Bournemouth’s lead and Ryan Fraser sent a shot through Cech’s legs for the Cherries’ third early in the second half.

A diving Alexis Sanchez header and a stunning Lucas Perez left-footed volley gave Arsenal hope before Bournemouth went down to 10 men after Simon Francis was sent off for a challenge on Aaron Ramsey.

The Gunners capitalised on the one-man advantage when Olivier Giroud headed a 92nd-minute equaliser to move them eight points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea, who play Tottenham tonight.