Four Newcomers in Ghana’s Provisional Squad

AFCON 2017

Ghana coach Avram Grant has named four newcomers in his provisional 26-man squad for the Total Africa Cup of Nations Gabon 2017.

The quartet consists of midfield duo, Ebenezer Ofori and Joseph Larweh Attamah, and attacking duo, Bernard Tekpetey and Raphael Dwamena.

Ofori plays for Swedish side, AIK whilst Attamah, a member of the Ghana U-20 team that won bronze at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Turkey in 2013, is on the books of Turkish side, Basaksehir F.K. Relatively unknown Tekpetey plies his trade with German outfit, Schalke whereas Dwamena has been banging the goals for Austria second-tier side, Lustenau.

The four players were the surprise inclusion as Grant unveiled his squad to the local press on Monday in Accra, before departing for a 11-day training camp in the United Arab Emirates.

There was no place for goalkeeper Fatau Dauda, who recently joined Nigeria giants, Enyimba and Leicester City left back, Jeffery Schlupp.

Captain Asamoah Gyan leads the squad as he readies for his sixth successive appearance at the biennial championship. Other notable faces are Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan; Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Christian Atsu and Harrison Afful.

The four-time winners, housed in Group D alongside old foes Egypt, Mali and Uganda are expected to depart for Gabon on the eve of the opening match of the 31st edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Razak Braimah (Cordoba, Spain), Adam Kwarasey (Rosenborg, Norway) Richard Ofori (Wa All Stars)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Andy Yiadom (Barnsley, England), Baba Rahman (Schalke, Germany), Frank Acheampong (Anderlecht, Belgium), John Boye (Sivasspor, Turkey), Jonathan Mensah (Anzhi, Russia), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England), Edwin Gyimah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa)

Midfielders: Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu (Udinese, Italy), Afriyie Acquah (Torino, Italy), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Mubarak Wakaso (Panathinaikos, Greece), Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England), Ebenezer Ofori (AIK Stockholm, Sweden), Samuel Tetteh (Leifering, Austria), Joseph Larweh Attamah (Basaksehir F.K, Turkey)

Forwards: Asamoah Gyan (Al Ahli, UAE), Jordan Ayew (Aston Villa, England), Abdul-Majeed Waris (Lorient, France), Andre Ayew (West Ham, England), Ebenezer Assifuah (Sion, Switzerland), Bernard Tekpetey (Schalke, Germany), Rahpael Dwamena (Austria Lustenau, Austria).