Don’t Go to Abuja Yet, Indigenes of Ezza North Tell Umahi

The people of Ezza North have pleaded with the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, not to go to Abuja until he completes the “good works” he is doing in the state.

They made the appeal when they paid him homage at his country home in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state.

Their spokesman, Mr. Hygienus Nwokwu, said: “Your Excellency, we are highly pleased with the good works you are doing in this our state. We are particularly pleased that our local government area has been well favoured in the area of infrastructural development.

“You have ensured equity in the spread of projects and appointments. We are happy with you sir. But your excellency, we want to plead with you not to go to Abuja yet. We say this because very soon, people in Abuja will soon ask you to come to the centre.

“But we say don’t go yet untill you have completed the good works you have started.”

The stakeholders, according to a statement on Sunday by Umahi’s Chief Press Secretary, Emma Anya, added that they did not want a situation where the governor’s “massive projects would not be completed.”

Also, Senior Technical Advisers and Technical Advisers, who were received at the same time and venue by Umahi, said the governor’s second tenure was assured.

Their leader, Mark Onu, said the only thing that could cause disagreement with them and the governor was if he chose not to contest the poll.

Onu said: “Few days ago, Your Excellency, I told you that we have looked at your electoral promises and you have gotten to a decimal point.

“We are happy with you. Your second tenure is assured. We can only disagree with you if you refuse to present yourself but I know the good Lord will guide you in all your dealings.”

They noted that Umahi had given the state a facelift within a short space of time and urged him to come out for a second term in office.

Responding, the governor enjoined them to join hands with him to create wealth, stressing that wealth would help them to represent government at any level.

Umahi, who reminded them that they were his representatives wherever they found themselves encouraged them to supervise projects sited in their localities.

The governor also stressed need for the STAs and TAs to sustain their agricultural activities by making sure that every empty land in the state was cultivated.

He said: “I will look at your success in terms of the volumes of agricultural programmes in each local government. It is very vital because we have gotten ourselves to a very difficult situation and that is the situation of calling us as the first state in terms of agriculture in this country.

“It is a task that is quite very high to surmount. So you have to do something. We are to ensure that there is no land in Ebonyi that is left uncultivated.”

Umahi told them to channel their strength towards massive food production and explained that enormous resources would be invested in the area more than before.