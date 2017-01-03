My Administration under Threat, Says Gov Emmanuel

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has said his administration is under threat, accusing the All Progressives Congress (APC) of trying to bring down his administration in the state.

At the Solemn Assembly to mark the new year the governor alleged that the federal government appointees largely from the APC in the state have been creating unnecessary tension in the state through unguarded utterances.

Present at the church service was the immediate past governor of the state and the Senate Minority Leader, Mr. Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr. Onofiok Luke; state exco members, National President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr Supo Ayokunle; the former President of CAN and Prelate Emeritus of Methodist Nigeria, Sunday Mbang, among other clergymen.

Accordingly, the governor warned that he would not take it kindly the threat to rubbish his administration if such actions continue with misleading information on the activities of state government.

Emmanuel, a church deacon, worried by the position of the opposition groups in the state, urged the youths to rise against anyone who sings discordant tune to threaten the unity of the state.

“Let me warn every Akwa Ibom person; do not take our Christianity and humility for granted. In 2017, any Akwa Ibom son or daughter that has been given appointment anywhere, we thank God for your appointments. If you use your appointment to come into the state to cause disunity, I can assure you that I have the full assurances of the youths not to let you go.

“Let the people know all over the world that for Jesus Christ to come in the form of man to be a leader was to learn humility. Humility is one of the qualities of a good leader. You cannot serve people if you are not humble. As a good leader, humility is required. You must subject yourself to what God wants to do,” he said.

In justifying his position, the governor said: “Do unto others what you wish others to do unto you,” adding that those who go about spreading falsehood in a bid to slow the progress of the state would not enjoy the mercies of God.

Several clergies were mobilised to the service with Pastor S A Isaiah, who preached at the service, titled: ‘I will Show Mercy’ drawn from Romans 9:15, saying that God could only show mercy to the people who are ready to receive His mercy. He urged the people to live in peace and unity in order for the state to enjoy the bountifulness that “God has in store the state.”

Bishop Emma Isong, who led one of the prayer sessions at the event, urged the people to shelve their grievance and come together to build the state.

He also said though the people of the state are good, he regretted that they do not know how to recognise their leaders.