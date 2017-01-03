Rising Wave of ‘Area Boys’ Threat to my Domain, Monarch Cries out

Olakiitan Victor in Ado Ekiti

An ex-envoy and the Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi, has lamented the rising activities of the street urchins popularly called ‘area boys’ in his town, calling on the state Governor, Ayodele Fayose’s government and stakeholders to tackle the menace to prevent crime.

The monarch, who is a retired diplomat, also urged the government to set up a Banana industry in the town being the hub of banana and plantain plantations in the state to create employment for the teeming unemployed youths.

The traditional ruler said this monday at a ceremony held with stakeholders comprising Ilawe elites and political bigwigs from the town.

The monarch expressed profound thanks and appreciation to the people of Ilawe for their support since he ascended the throne five years ago.

According to him, “We have resolved to address as a matter of urgency the need for additional bank in Ilawe and to end the menace of ‘Area Boys’ syndrome in this town and the commencement of banana industry project, so that our youths can get employment.”

Taking stock of the progresse made in 2016, Oba Alabi praised the human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), for his contributions to the construction of a Federal Government College in Afunremu, a section of the community, saying this will help to boost education at the grassroots level.

The monarch also revealed plans by a group of educationist to establish a private university in Ilawe, adding that details would be made public later.

He stated that the sum of N7 million realised during the launching of a civic centre under construction project beyond foundation level hence the recourse to private entrepreneurship for speedy completion of the edifice.

The monarch thanked Fayose for his plans to dualise Ilawe major highways in 2017, saying this will also boost the aesthetic value of the town. Alabi also set up a 15-man planning committee for his fifth year coronation anniversary scheduled for April, 21 to 23, 2017

The committee has Falana as its chairman, Mr. Philip Amujo as vice chairman and Chief Bunmi Olugbade as Secretary.