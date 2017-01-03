MURIC to Nigerians: Unite and Kill Corruption in 2017

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has enjoined Nigerians to unite and fight corruption to standstill in 2017.

The Director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola, said in a statement that it looks towards a 2017 where Nigerians appreciate honesty and integrity, and also place accountability above licentiousness.

“MURIC wants Nigerians to kill corruption in 2017. We must intensify and prioritise the war against corruption if we as a people really want to take our destiny in our own hands. It is the only way to stop the sufferings of Nigerians. Diezani Alison Madueke vanished with $20 billion. Patrick Akpolobemi helped himself to $12 billion from NIMASA coffers. Sambo Dasuki messed up $2.1 billion arms fund. N40 billion developed wings and flew into thin air under former customs boss Abdullahi Dikko. The list is endless.

“Instead of condemning these thieves, some Nigerians started accusing President Muhammadu Buhari of being motivated by vendetta. Some claimed he was only targeting opposition members. Strangely enough, they still remained recalcitrant even after members of the ruling party including a personal friend of the president and a chieftain of the ruling party were arrested for corruption and dealt with,” Akintola said.

He added: “Jafaru Isa who was accused of stealing N170 million returned N70m just one week ago. He had earlier returned N100 million before he was released from custody. That means he has returned the whole loot. Abdullahi Dikko paid back N1 billion before bail was allowed. Only those who are blinded by partisanship or ethnic jingoism will refuse to accept this as the real change.”

While saying the nation is on the right plane with Buhari as the pilot, Akintola said the president’s doggedness is yielding results, as nobody asked thieves any question before Buhari came on board and that some of them are now in jail, while corrupt judges are not being spared with some ‘have started vomiting what they swallowed’.