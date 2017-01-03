Mazembe Coach Departs for Tunisia

African Confederation Cup champions TP Mazembe Englebert of the Democratic Republic of Congo have lost their coach, Hubert Velud, who has signed for Tunisia’s Etoile du Sahel.

Etoile were eliminated by Mazembe in the semifinal of last year’s competition.

Frenchman Velud, also a former national coach of Togo, takes over from the veteran Faouzi Benzarti, who led Etoile to African Confederation Cup success in 2015 at the expense of Orlando Piates.

The 57-year-old Velud has also previously worked at Algerian clubs Entente Sétif and USM Alger.

Mazembe now have to find a new coach as they prepare for next month’s African Super Cup against African Champions League winners Mamelodi Sundowns.