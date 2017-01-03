Ijaw Activist Charges Buhari on Development of N’Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

An Ijaw activist and National Coordinator of the Centre For Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ), Mr. Sheriff Mulade, monday tasked President Muhammad Buhari to devote more attention to the development of the oil-rich Niger Delta region in the new year rather than chasing perceived corrupt politicians and ex-militants from the area.

Mulade, who is also the Chairman of Kokodiagbene Community in Gbaramatu Kingdom in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, in his new year goodwill message, lamented what he described as the criminal neglect of the region over the years and implored President Buhari to focus on the massive development of the area in 2017.

The activist declared: “Let President Buhari focus on the overall development of the Niger Delta region in 2017 and minimise chasing ex militants and perceived corrupt politicians to sustain the relatives peace in the area.”

According to him, “We have observed with total dismay the endless chasing of perceived corrupt political enemies and ex-militants and it is my appeal to the president to focus on the development of the region to give hope and sense of belonging to the suffering people of the region.

“The focus of the president should be on the rapid development of the oil rich Niger Delta region in this new year. The administration should limit the chasing of ex-militants and perceived corrupt politicians and come out with the master plan for the development of the region.

“Previous time has been spent chasing ex-militants and perceived corrupt politicians who are not in the good book of this present administration. Let us channel energy, time and resources from now on for the development of the region, rather than wasting time on those things that will bring more lamentations to the people.”

Mulade urged the president to address the lingering issues surrounding the smooth take off of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko in Gbaramatu Kingdom, saying everything should be done by the President for full take off of academic activities in the university.

“This university has the potential of opening up development of the Niger Delta region. The university is a laudable project, it’s take off will give the deprived people of the region a sense of belonging and participation and it is my appeal therefore to the President to show concern over its smooth take off,”he stated.