Defoe Scores Two Penalties as Sunderland Holds Liverpool

Two Jermain Defoe penalties meant Sunderland twice came from behind to earn a point against second-placed Liverpool.

The Reds took a deserved lead when Daniel Sturridge flicked in a header after Dejan Lovren’s mishit shot.

Sunderland equalised six minutes later as Defoe scored from the spot following Ragnar Klavan’s trip on Didier Ndong, before Sadio Mane put the visitors back ahead with a close-range finish.

However, Mane then handled in his own 18-yard box and Defoe converted the penalty to snatch an unlikely point.

The result leaves Liverpool five points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea, who play their game in hand on Wednesday at Tottenham (20:00 GMT kick-off).

However, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will surely see it as two points dropped after his side led twice, had 71% of the possession and had 15 shots on target.

Only an inspired performance from Black Cats keeper Vito Mannone denied Liverpool further goals, before Mane needlessly stuck out an arm to block Seb Larsson’s free-kick, costing his side dearly.

To make things worse for Liverpool, Sturridge, who scored only his second Premier League goal of the season, limped off late on after clashing with Papy Djilobodji.