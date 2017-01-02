Nigerians are Suffering, Mbaka Tells Buhari

By Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu



The founder of Adoration Ministries and Enugu-based fiery Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to come up with strategies that will help to address myriads of problems facing the country.

Mbaka gave the advice in his new year message at the cross-over-service to 2017 in Enugu.

He advised the president to tackle the challenges facing the country, saying: “Many Nigerians are suffering.

“Though the president is trying on corruption and security, Nigerians are hungry; they want to see more changes.

“There is the need to assist businessmen and women in their businesses.”

He also advised the president to appoint experts who would help him revive the economy.

The cleric asked the president to consult church leaders and eminent men of God

to advise him and also tell him the truth about the economy.

“We cannot reach him for advice because of the kind of people around him,” he added.