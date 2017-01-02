Hembe: 2017 will Be a Defining Year for APC

By George Okoh In Makurdi



The lawmaker representing Konshisha/Vandeikya federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Herman Hembe, has said 2017 would be a decisive year for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to deliver on its promises or face the people’s judgments.

He cautioned that 2018 may witness heightened political activities which may not avail the party the opportunity to embark on development activities.

Hembe who spoke yesterday in Makurdi, Benue State, said: “We agree that the economy is bad, which is tied to the mistakes of the past.

“But we have said enough of blame game and looking to the past. 2017 is the year we as a party have to deliver or the people will pass judgment on us.

“It is time for us to make a difference for the people who voted this government into power. We need to urgently move to bring prosperity to our people for the efforts they made to change the government through the ballot.

“This year, Nigerians may not be prepared to hear excuses so it’s going to be a defining year for us and we are prepared for the task ahead.”

The federal lawmaker who acknowledged that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government had ensured sanity and accountability in the running of government, said: “The government is making steady progress in all spheres, and that is what we need at this time as a people.”