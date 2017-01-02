Diamond Bank Pledges to Reward More Customers in 2017

Diamond Bank Plc has earmarked N584 million to reward 1,005 of its customers in season nine of its loyalty scheme -DiamondXtra- which is set to kick-off in January, 2017. Speaking at the launch of the season nine and November month end draw to conclude the season eight promo, held in Lagos recently, the Head, Mass Market Segment, Diamond Bank, Osita Ede, said over 5,000 customers of the bank had been rewarded with N4 billion since the promo started.

He explained that part of the focus of the promo was to instill savings culture among Nigerians.

“We have noticed that more people are saving. We noticed people open accounts for their kids, which was not the tradition before. Over the years, we have seen a whole lot of things in the right direction,” Ede said.

He pointed out that for the 12 months the bank ran the season eight promo, it opened over 450,000 accounts.

“These were fresh customers, who would have probably save the money under their pillows, but they deposited the money with the bank and some of them have been steady in their savings. So it is a positive development,” he added.

Explaining the modality for season nine, he said that every month-end, 13 customers will win N1 million each; one customer will win N2 million, while the luckiest customer will win Salary4Life (One hundred thousand naira every month for the next 20 years).

“There will be five regional draws to ensure that winners emerge from every region in Nigeria and in each of the regional draws, 41 customers will be rewarded. While 30 of them are expected to win N500,000 each, 10 customers will win N1 million while, the luckiest will smile home with a brand new car.

“In addition to the monthly and regional draw, two special draws will be held to celebrate key milestones during the year and for each of the special draws, 30 customers will win N1 million each,” he said.