CAN Asks President to Tackle Herdsmen Crisis Like Boko Haram

By Wole Ayodele in Jalingo



The Christian Association of Nigeria, Taraba state chapter, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to give attention to the issue of Fulani herdsmen terrorising farmers across the country in the same way he did to the Boko Haram sect.

Addressing newsmen in Jalingo yesterday on his expectations for the New Year, the Taraba state chairman of CAN, Reverend Ben Uber said tackling the issue would enable farmers to heed the president’s call to go back to the farms.

Decrying the recent killings of farmers in some parts of Taraba and Kaduna States, Rev. Ubeh, who is the General Overseer of Christ Glorious Army Church, said the problem of herdsmen and farmers across the country deserves urgent and decisive action from the federal government.

“I call on the federal government to tackle the issue of herdsmen and farmers’ clashes across the country. Just a few days ago, herdsmen attacked a village in Ardo Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State and destroyed the whole village.

“The same way Sabon-gida Takai and Dan-Anacha villages in Gassol Local Government Area of the state also came under attack by herdsmen some days before Christmas, killing scores of people, while thousands were displaced,” he said.

The clergyman equally lamented the ongoing killings in Kaduna by herdsmen despite the 24-hour curfew imposed on the area, but expressed optimism that the country will come out of it stronger.

The CAN chairman, however, commended Buhari for the successes recorded in the fight against the insurgency in the North Eastern part of the country, saying the president has demonstrated his capacity to address security issues in the country.

Rev. Ubeh also called on security agents in the country to enhance collaboration among themselves so as to defeat insurgencies in any part of the country.

“We have to thank God for what the federal government has achieved in the fight against the Boko Haram insurgency in 2016. I call on security agents to collaborate to be able to tackle all forms of terrorism in the country, especially the problem of herdsmen and farmers across the country.”

Speaking on the economic hardship in the country, the clergyman further expressed hope that the nation would come out stronger.

While wishing residents in Taraba and the entire country a happy New Year, Rev. Ubeh appealed to the state governor, Darius Ishaku, to expedite action in the payment of local government and teachers’ salaries and pensions to make life better for the masses.