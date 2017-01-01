‘Petition against JAMB Registrar, UNILORIN VC Must Be Investigated’

Ademola Babalola in Ibadan

The University of Ilorin chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and an anti-corruption group, Movement for Corruption-free Nigeria (MOCON) have maintained that the petition of financial impropriety submitted against the immediate past vice chancellor of the university and Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede and his successor, Professor A.G. Ambali must be thoroughly investigated.

In separate chats with newsmen, on Friday, the groups maintained that the petition, which was submitted at the Ibadan office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday, would not be allowed to be swept under the carpet, despite the attempt by the management of the institution to discredit the petition as the position of a faction of ASUU in the university.

A faction of the academic union had, on Friday, noted that the petition did not represent the views of its members, while the university, speaking through its head of corporate affairs, Kunle Akogun, noted that the petition should be “consigned to the dust bin.” But the chairman of ASUU in UNILORIN and signatory to the petition, Dr Kayode Afolayan, said: “There are action plans to ensure that the petition is not swept under the carpet. We are prepared to pursue the petition and prevent it from being swept under. But we need the press and Nigerians to also take the anti-graft agency to task.”

“While the onus to prove the allegations lies with ASUU, the onerous tasks of ensuring that an innocent man is not falsely accused and destroyed/that a guilty man does not get away with fleece because he is close to the seat of power, rests solely with EFCC and by extension President Buhari.”